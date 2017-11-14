Southwest Missouri Teachers Are Honored At Regional Banquet

400 educators from 41 different schools districts gathered at Missouri Southern for the annual celebration of schools. The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence recognized area educators for their innovations and accomplishments in their field. Something that teachers say is a must for keeping up with a changing world.
McDonald County R-1 School Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer says, "We need to really be engaging them and giving them experiences and giving them time to learn about things that interest them too. As well as teaching them traditional content and embedding that all together. Because the world's changed, and we're sending them out in a world that we don't even know what kind of jobs they will experiencing. We just need to be teaching them to think and to problem solve and to be creative."
The Southwest Center gave out over 72 different awards at the event -- including district teacher of the year.
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
