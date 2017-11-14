Southwest Missouri Teachers Are Honored At Regional Banquet

400 educators from 41 different schools districts gathered at Missouri Southern for the annual celebration of schools. The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence recognized area educators for their innovations and accomplishments in their field. Something that teachers say is a must for keeping up with a changing world.

McDonald County R-1 School Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer says, "We need to really be engaging them and giving them experiences and giving them time to learn about things that interest them too. As well as teaching them traditional content and embedding that all together. Because the world's changed, and we're sending them out in a world that we don't even know what kind of jobs they will experiencing. We just need to be teaching them to think and to problem solve and to be creative."

The Southwest Center gave out over 72 different awards at the event -- including district teacher of the year.