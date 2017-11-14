Henry Drops Career High, Lions Fall 65-63

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

SEARCY, Ark. - A last second layup attempt by Missouri Southern senior forward Jenson Maydew rolled off the front of the rim as time expired allowing the No. 3 ranked Harding Lady Bisons to escape with a 65-63 victory over the Lions inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House Tuesday evening.



The Lions' (0-3) junior guard Chelsey Henry went off for a career-high 26 points (7-for-14, 5-for-8) to lead all scorers, while Maydew contributed with her first double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Freshman Morgan Brightwell added 11 points in the losing effort.



HU (1-2) also finished with three players in double-figures as forward Caroline Hogue recorded a double-double pouring 21 points and snagging 10 rebounds, while teammates Sydney Layrock and Kellie Lamp provided 11 and 10 points respectively.



The Lady Bisons went up 4-0 to start the game and stretched the advantage to seven (12-5) after a 7-1 run less than four minutes to go in the opening period. They led for a little over 19 minutes and went into the half leading in every category besides three-pointers (5-1), free throw percentage (58-50), and points off turnovers (9-6).



After trailing for most of the first half, the Lions went on a 13-6 run to close out the second period, ending with a three-point basket by Henry to give them their first lead of the game (33-31). Henry would lead all scorers with 14 points heading into halftime.



Southerns' perimeter defense limited HU to only one made field goal from beyond the arc out of five chances in the first half, while the offense registered five, including three by Henry. The Lions made 12 long-distance shots in total compared to HUs four throughout all 40 minutes.



Both teams traded basket for basket down the stretch in the second half with neither team gaining a double-digit lead at any point throughout the contest.



MSSU looks to snap a three-game losing streak as it travels back Missouri for a meeting with the Bulldogs of Truman State on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 pm.