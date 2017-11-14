Quantcast

Henry Drops Career High, Lions Fall 65-63 - KOAM TV 7

Henry Drops Career High, Lions Fall 65-63

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

SEARCY, Ark. - A last second layup attempt by Missouri Southern senior forward Jenson Maydew rolled off the front of the rim as time expired allowing the No. 3 ranked Harding Lady Bisons to escape with a 65-63 victory over the Lions inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House Tuesday evening.
 
The Lions' (0-3) junior guard Chelsey Henry went off for a career-high 26 points (7-for-14, 5-for-8) to lead all scorers, while Maydew contributed with her first double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Freshman Morgan Brightwell added 11 points in the losing effort.  
 
HU (1-2) also finished with three players in double-figures as forward Caroline Hogue recorded a double-double pouring 21 points and snagging 10 rebounds, while teammates Sydney Layrock and Kellie Lamp provided 11 and 10 points respectively.
 
The Lady Bisons went up 4-0 to start the game and stretched the advantage to seven (12-5) after a 7-1 run less than four minutes to go in the opening period. They led for a little over 19 minutes and went into the half leading in every category besides three-pointers (5-1), free throw percentage (58-50), and points off turnovers (9-6).
 
After trailing for most of the first half, the Lions went on a 13-6 run to close out the second period, ending with a three-point basket by Henry to give them their first lead of the game (33-31). Henry would lead all scorers with 14 points heading into halftime. 
 
Southerns' perimeter defense limited HU to only one made field goal from beyond the arc out of five chances in the first half, while the offense registered five, including three by Henry. The Lions made 12 long-distance shots in total compared to HUs four throughout all 40 minutes.
 
Both teams traded basket for basket down the stretch in the second half with neither team gaining a double-digit lead at any point throughout the contest.
 
MSSU looks to snap a three-game losing streak as it travels back Missouri for a meeting with the Bulldogs of Truman State on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-11-15 00:01:09 GMT
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>

  • Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-14 23:49:20 GMT

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

  • Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Monday, November 13 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-14 00:56:00 GMT

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.