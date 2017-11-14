Democrats Pick Up Seat in Oklahoma Senate

It was a narrow victory for Democrats, but they added another win Tuesday in the deep-red Oklahoma Legislature. The previously GOP-held House seat and two Senate seats on the ballot were all in mostly Republican districts around Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
But Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman eked out a win over Republican Brian O'Hara in Senate District 37, picking up the seat that represents parts of Sand Springs, Jenks and west Tulsa.The win continues Democrats' string of success and chipping away at the Republican Party's hold on Oklahoma state government. The special election in District 37 became necessary when Republican Senator Dan Newberry announced he was stepping down to pursue a private-sector job.
Republicans held on to the Senate District 45 seat that represents parts of Mustang, Yukon and south Oklahoma City. That vote was to replace former state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned in April and later pleaded guilty to embezzling campaign money.
Republicans also retained House District 76 seat that represents parts of Broken Arrow and south Tulsa. The election there was necessary because incumbent Rep. David Brumbaugh died while in office.
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night's board meeting.
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!
