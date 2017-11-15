Quantcast

Gorillas Ready for XC National Championships

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country team will travel to Evansville, Ind., to compete in the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships Saturday (Nov. 18). The six-kilometer race will begin at 10:15 a.m. (CST) at Angel Mounds.

The national championships are being hosted by the University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corporation.

Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall. Pitt State enters the national championships ranked No. 9 in the final regular season USTFCCCA Top 25 poll.

The Gorillas earned an automatic berth into the national field with a second-place team finish at the 2017 NCAA Central Regional at Kearney, Neb., on Nov. 4. Pitt State compiled 102 points to finish as the regional runner-up. The University of Mary (N.D.) claimed the regional crown with a low score of 61 points. Augustana (S.D.) University claimed the final automatic berth from the Central Regional with a third-place showing of 110 points.

Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23), senior Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and junior Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the regional at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    JASPER COUNTY BUDGET                 The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget.  The Sheriff's Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive.  The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues.

    A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.

