Gorillas Ready for XC National Championships

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country team will travel to Evansville, Ind., to compete in the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships Saturday (Nov. 18). The six-kilometer race will begin at 10:15 a.m. (CST) at Angel Mounds.



The national championships are being hosted by the University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corporation.



Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall. Pitt State enters the national championships ranked No. 9 in the final regular season USTFCCCA Top 25 poll.



The Gorillas earned an automatic berth into the national field with a second-place team finish at the 2017 NCAA Central Regional at Kearney, Neb., on Nov. 4. Pitt State compiled 102 points to finish as the regional runner-up. The University of Mary (N.D.) claimed the regional crown with a low score of 61 points. Augustana (S.D.) University claimed the final automatic berth from the Central Regional with a third-place showing of 110 points.



Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23), senior Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and junior Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the regional at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.