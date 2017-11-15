Quantcast

Lions Prepare for Home Opener

The Missouri Southern Lions are 0-2 to start the season. The Lions lost a pair of close games last weekend in the MIAA/NSIC challenge, falling to St. Cloud State 76-70 and Minnesota State 91-89.

Coming up this Saturday, Southern will play its home opener against the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons. The Tritons are already 9 games into the season, heading into the matchup with a 1-8 record.

Including Saturday's game, the Lions have just three non-conference games remaining before they enter MIAA play. Something they'll need to work on before then: free throws. MSSU shot just 60% from the free throw line in their first two games.

"You can practice free throws all you want in practice," says head coach Jeff Boschee, "but you can't ever simulate the pressure situations. You got to concentrate, step up and be mentally tough enough to make your free throws."

Saturday's game will begin at 3:30 at the LAPAC at MSSU. 

