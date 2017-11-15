Jasper County Proposed Budget for 2018 Boosts Election & Sheriff Funds

Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew. And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey. Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.More >>
JASPER COUNTY BUDGET The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget. The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive. The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET &n...More >>
A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
A Joplin toddler dies from injuries police believe were the result of child abuse.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
