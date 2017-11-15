Quantcast

Jasper County Proposed Budget for 2018 Boosts Election & Sherif - KOAM TV 7

Jasper County Proposed Budget for 2018 Boosts Election & Sheriff Funds

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -


The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning.
          Its a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff. 
Richard Webster explained why the sheriff deserved a financial boost when he said, "In 2017 we were only contributing two million seven hundred seventy-seven thousand and in 2016 we contributed two million nine sixty-two."
The county auditors proposed budget would add two hundred thousand to the sheriffs budget to bring in back to 2016 numbers.
Its money the sheriff intends to spend on body cameras for patrol officers. Something discussed for years as other departments got them and after numerous trials.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser explained, "Its such an ever changing field of technology,  we just want to make sure we make the best purchase,  really spend the money wisely. We'll get about forty body cameras and outfit our patrol staff with those cameras."

They've also budgeted to replace a twenty-five year old water pump at the jail, some shower doors and framing, and to give officers and staff another two percent raise like last year and merit raises when deserved. An investment the sheriff said can pay off in retention.
Kaiser said, "With the cost of turnover it makes it very difficult to train someone and spend all the time and getting them up to where they need to be and have them leave you for someone thats paying a little bit more down the street. We figure it would be better off to have a salary more competitive with everybody in Jasper County. Thats where we're at now." 
 Besides body cameras and salaries the sheriff department is budgeting for ten new vehicles including a transport van.

Another area of the budget seeing an increase is the county clerks office for  elections.

Webster announced at the hearing, " To put before the people a renewal of our road and bridge tax."

Webster said every other year the budget is strained with elections and while this isnt presidential year, he said it is still big with  a primary and general election. The clerks office would  get a two hundred eighty  thousand dollar budget increase.
With both big increases in spending there is little left for a cushion if sales taxes decline. Webster said the budget would have, "Sixteen point six  million in revenues, seventeen point nine million in expenditures which requires us to have a one point three million dollar carry over to balance." Webster expect to have that as of December 31st but he admits sales taxes are very uncertain especially as online sales surge which dont currently result in local tax revenues.

The budget has  been posted on the county's website. Click here for a link

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-16-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-16-17

    Thursday, November 16 2017 12:02 PM EST2017-11-16 17:02:26 GMT

    JASPER COUNTY BUDGET                 The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget.  The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive.  The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET     &n...

    More >>

    JASPER COUNTY BUDGET                 The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget.  The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive.  The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET     &n...

    More >>

  • New Treatment Option Available to Some Cancer Patients in Joplin

    New Treatment Option Available to Some Cancer Patients in Joplin

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-11-16 00:04:26 GMT
    HDR brachytherapyHDR brachytherapy

    A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.

    More >>

    A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.