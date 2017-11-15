TJ's Lant Signs to North Greenville VB

Thomas Jefferson HS senior Catherine Lant signed her letter of intent to continue her Volleyball career at the collegiate level.

Lant signed this afternoon to play for DII North Greenville in South Carolina this afternoon.

In her time at Thomas Jefferson, Lant was the volleyball team captain, and also earned All-Conference and All-District honors on the court.

"It's going to be different. But i'm really excited to see what it brings," Lant says about moving far away from home, "I've never really been out of the 4-state area so it's going to be really cool."

She has high hopes for her career in college.

"I want to make an impact. As big as I can," Lant adds, "Hopefully freshman of the year. I just want to go big or go home you know? And obviously I want to make new friends and new teammates and just have fun. That's the biggest part of volleyball is having fun."