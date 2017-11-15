NEO, Indy Make Bowl Game Official

On Tuesday, NEO and Independence both accepted invitations to the inaugural Midwest Classic Bowl. Wednesday morning, they made it official at a press conference at Downstream Casino.

The two schools will meet in the bowl game on December 3rd at Red Robertson Field in Miami, OK. Outside of the national championship game, these two teams are the highest ranked teams to meet in a bowl game this season. NEO is #4 in the country while Independence is #7.

This bowl also features two league champions. Independence won the KJCCC league title with an 8-2 record, while NEO finished 9-2 overall and won the SWJCFC championship.

