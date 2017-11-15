Quantcast

NEO Women Prep for State Fair CC Classic

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — After a seven-day lull in the basketball schedule, the No. 17 ranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse travel to Sedalia, Missouri, Friday and Saturday, to play in the State Fair Community College Classic.

Following an 89-57 victory on Nov. 9 over the junior varsity from Missouri Southern State University in the NEO Field House, the Lady Norse begin a four-game road trip with a 4-1 season record.

The Lady Norse start the classic at 1 p.m. Friday by facing the Lady Raiders (4-1) of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

NEO faces the host Lady Roadrunners (4-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday to conclude the classic.

“We’ve been working on getting players in position to really feel good about it when they let the ball go,” Lady Norse head coach Jim Rowland said. “We’re so young, that it’s taking awhile for our confidence to come around.

“But, we’re making progress in them being so passive,” Rowland said. “They are getting better every game at sharing the basketball and that’s what needs to happen against these two good basketball programs.”

Sophomore guard Mikayla Shalanberger (5-9) leads the Lady Norse with a 13.4 scoring average. She has 10 assists and 10 steals through five games.

Freshman forward Megan Jackson (5-9) has a 12.4 scoring mark and a 2.6 rebounding average.

Another freshman, Bethy Mununuga (5-11) leads NEO with a 9.1 rebounding average while scoring 10.6 points per game. She also leads the team with 15 blocked shots.

“We just want our team to settle in and relax,” Rowland said. “That will help build their confidence in themselves.

“I also feel like our transition game is coming around,” Rowland said. “We finished a lot more shots in our last game than we had before.”

Eight of the last nine Lady Norse games before the Christmas break are played on the road.

