Gorillas Accept Invite to Bowl

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team has accepted an invitation to represent the MIAA in the fifth annual Agent Barry Live United Bowl against Arkansas Tech University from the Great American Conference (GAC).



The Gorillas (7-4) and the Wonder Boys (8-3) will meet at Noon (CST) at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark., on Dec. 2.



Adult general admission tickets are $10, while student general admission tickets are $4. Tickets are available online at liveunitedbowl.com. Gates to the stadium open at 10 a.m. on game day.



Pitt State, the only NCAA Division II football program with 700 all-time victories (704-345-48), will make its 32nd all-time appearance in postseason play — its fourth berth in a sanctioned NCAA Division II bowl game.



The Gorillas have compiled 34 all-time playoff victories in 25 trips to the NAIA or NCAA Division II playoffs, capturing NAIA National Championships in 1957 and 1961 and NCAA Division II National Championships in 1991 and 2011. Pitt State also has finished as the national runner-up four times in program history (1981, 1992, 1995, 2004).



The Wonder Boys have a 6-8 all-time postseason record. ATU finished as the NAIA national runner-up in 1971 and the Wonder Boys have made three appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs, most recently in 2009. ATU posted a 51-35 win over Eastern New Mexico University in the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl in its last postseason appearance on Dec. 5, 2015.



This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Gorillas and the Wonder Boys, who also are making their first trip to the Agent Barry Live United Bowl. Pitt State has won the last four meetings, which took place between 1983-86.



Pitt State enters the Agent Barry Live United Bowl on a five-game winning streak after opening the season with a 2-4 record. The Gorillas started their five-game streak following a hard fought 21-17 road loss to undefeated Fort Hays State University, the eventual 2017 MIAA champion. Pitt State knocked off two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State University, 20-10, at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg on Oct. 28, snapping the Bearcats' 38-game winning streak.



ATU opened the 2017 season with back-to-back win over NCAA Division II top 25 opponents, beating No. 22 University of Southern Arkansas (28-21) on Aug. 31 and No. 23 Henderson State University (26-3) on Sept. 9. The Wonder Boys came up short in a bid for a share of the 2017 GAC Championship in a hard fought, 24-17, loss to Harding University in the regular season finale Nov. 11.