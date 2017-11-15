Quantcast

Westar Energy Demonstrates Electrical Safety at PSU

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Safety was the focus of a demonstration this evening at Pittsburg State University.

It was all part of what's called a "Hot Trailer" demonstration by Wester Energy.

Company linemen from the "Pittsburg Line Department" spent time teaching technical and environmental students what could happen if they come in contact with a live power line.

Tom Boswell, a Field Safety Coordinator with Westar, says that people coming into contact with live lines is a common problem. 

Boswell says, "Every year in the continental U.S., there is an unprecedented number of public contacts. And all utilities are not exempt from having people, their customers if you will, get injured as a result of not knowing what the hazards are, or maybe even respecting those hazards."

Boswell also says that this program is a step in the right direction.

"This program is to show them what those hazards look like, how to identify them, and then what to do to mitigate them," he says. 

Demonstrations are also scheduled for tomorrow at the Pittsburg Fire Department at 9:00 AM and  2:00 PM.

