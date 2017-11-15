Pitt Men Move to 3-0 vs. Haskell

Jabari Antwine led the Gorillas with 15 points (6-7 FG).More >>
Jabari Antwine led the Gorillas with 15 points (6-7 FG).More >>
The Gorillas will face Arkansas Tech in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl on December 2nd.More >>
The Gorillas will face Arkansas Tech in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl on December 2nd.More >>
The Lady Norse start the classic at 1 p.m. Friday by facing the Lady Raiders (4-1) of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
The Lady Norse start the classic at 1 p.m. Friday by facing the Lady Raiders (4-1) of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
The two teams will meet in the Midwest Classic Bowl on December 3rd in Miami, OK.More >>
The two teams will meet in the Midwest Classic Bowl on December 3rd in Miami, OK.More >>
Catherine Lant was an All-Conference and All-District player at Thomas Jefferson HS.More >>
Catherine Lant was an All-Conference and All-District player at Thomas Jefferson HS.More >>
The Lions will host the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons aiming for their first win of the year.More >>
The Lions will host the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons aiming for their first win of the year.More >>
Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew. And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey. Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.More >>
Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew. And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey. Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.More >>
JASPER COUNTY BUDGET The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget. The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive. The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET &n...More >>
JASPER COUNTY BUDGET The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget. The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive. The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET &n...More >>
A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.More >>
A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>