Pitt Men Move to 3-0 vs. Haskell

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Jabari Antwine led five Pittsburg State University men's basketball players in double figures with 15 points as the Gorillas breezed past Haskell Indian Nations University, 90-50, Wednesday (Nov. 15) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

Antwine came in off the bench to score a game-high 15 points on six of seven shooting from the field. He and his fellow Pitt State reserves combined to tally 62 points in the contest. Mar'Qywell Jackson added 13 points, Demetrius Levarity chipped in with 12 points and Brandon Clifford finished with 11 points off the bench.

Grant Lozoya was the lone Pitt State starter to reach double figures with 10 points. Xavier Adams added eight points and Donovan Franklin finished with seven. No Gorilla starter played more than 18 minutes in the contest.

Levarity added a game-high eight rebounds to his 12-point scoring total as the Gorillas owned a 48-32 rebounding advantage against the shorter Indians. Deitrich Cole, Jr. contributed three points and seven rebounds. Jackson added six rebounds a four assists to his scoring line, while Franklin had a game-high four steals.

Pitt State, which improved to 3-0 on the young season with the win, converted 11 3-pointers in the contest. Robbie Ostermann hit a pair of second-half treys in his Pitt State debut. The Gorillas finished the game shooting 50.7 percent from the field (34-67).

Haskell (1-10) got a team-leading nine points from Keith Moore and eight apiece from Macauley Brown and Bryon Elledge. The Indians shot just 25.4 percent from the floor (15-59) and committed 18 turnovers in the contest.

Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Nov. 18) when the Gorillas venture away from John Lance Arena for the first time this season to face the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

