KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-16-17

JASPER COUNTY BUDGET

The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget. The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive. The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues.

OKLAHOMA BUDGET

The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed its latest version of a bill intended to close a $215 million dollar budget gap. A portion would be filled by using several sources of one-time money, including savings accounts. The rest would be made up of cuts of about 2.5% to most agencies to make up for expected revenue lost from an unconstitutional cigarette tax passed in May. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill today.

ROY MOORE ALLEGATIONS

Roy Moore's legal team is pushing back against one of the women accusing the Alabama Senate candidate of sexual assault. On Wednesday, Moore's attorney demanded Beverly Young Nelson release the high school yearbook she claims Moore signed decades ago, so that a handwriting expert can review its authenticity. In response...Nelson's attorney is calling on Moore to testify before congress about the allegations against him.

DA VINCI PAINTING

And, a rare Leonardo Da Vinci has smashed auction records! The painting, entitled "Savior of the World," sold at Christie's Auction House on Wednesday for a whopping $450 million dollars. It's one of only a few Da Vinci works that still exist.