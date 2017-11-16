KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew. And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey. Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

Wondering how long it takes to thaw a frozen turkey? Butterball has the answers!

http://www.butterball.com/how-tos/thaw-a-turkey?