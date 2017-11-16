Quantcast

No Utility Payments In Joplin During Nov 17-19th

The City of Joplin is alerting residents about utility payments.  The city of Joplin will not be accepting online utility bill payments due starting Friday, November 17, 2017 at 2 p.m..  The city is upgrading the computer software system.  Residents will be able to make payments starting Monday, Nov. 20th, 2017 at 8 a.m..

The city says this does affect online payments to the municipal court. 

Other payment options are available for citizens including the drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 South Main Street, (checks or money orders only please); mailing their payment to the City of Joplin, 602 South Main, Suite 300, Joplin, Mo., 64801; or paying in person at the Finance Department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

