No Utility Payments In Joplin During Nov 17-19th

The City of Joplin is alerting residents about utility payments. The city of Joplin will not be accepting online utility bill payments due starting Friday, November 17, 2017 at 2 p.m.. The city is upgrading the computer software system. Residents will be able to make payments starting Monday, Nov. 20th, 2017 at 8 a.m..
The city says this does affect online payments to the municipal court.
Other payment options are available for citizens including the drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 South Main Street, (checks or money orders only please); mailing their payment to the City of Joplin, 602 South Main, Suite 300, Joplin, Mo., 64801; or paying in person at the Finance Department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness.More >>
The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.More >>
Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew. And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey. Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.More >>
JASPER COUNTY BUDGET The Jasper County Auditor proposes a $17.9 million dollar budget. The Sheriff’s Department would get an extra $200 thousand more to buy ten new vehicles, body cameras for 40 officers, and give staff a 2% raise to keep salaries competitive. The budget is based on $16.6 million dollars in projected revenues. OKLAHOMA BUDGET &n...More >>
A radiation source is delivered through a catheter right to the cancer site.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
