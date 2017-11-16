Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is a week from today. One local homeless shelter usually has 30 people staying overnight. But on Thanksgiving, there are many more people in need there looking for a hot meal.

We visited the Carthage Crisis Center to see what people there are doing to prepare for this big event.

Thanksgiving in the kitchen.

Brooke Fry, a Carthage Crisis Center worker says, "It'll be full of people!"

Pots will be clanging. Spices will be flavoring.

"A quote I heard a while ago is, a hungry stomach has no ears." says Jim Benton, Executive Director of the Carthage Crisis Center.

The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

"People won't listen to what you say, they won't listen to the message you have, because their first need is their hunger," says Benton.

Crisis Center workers say there's quite a bit of need.

"There were a lot of people who were older, who lived alone," says Fry.

Fry has only been working at the Crisis Center to experience one previous Thanksgiving at the organization.

"I thought it was going to be really hard, and it was! But when the day came, we had everything ready, so I was able to enjoy and to see people and to talk to them and to see them enjoying what we had done," says Fry.

Fry and others this year will cook enough Thanksgiving Day meals for 400 people, which will include 15 turkeys.

"We're in need of everything," says Benton. "We need the turkeys, we need the dressing, we need turkey gravy mix."

All that food will be used to get rid of hunger on Thanksgiving Day, then to onward hopefully enriching lives.

"Our mission statement is return people to self sufficiency with God's help," says Benton.

The Carthage Crisis Center also needs ham for next week's Thanksgiving Day lunch. Two-hundred meals will be delivered to people not able to get out of their homes.

For more information call 417-358-3533