Quantcast

Incident Spotlight courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - po - KOAM TV 7

Incident Spotlight courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - posted 11/16/2017

Incident Spotlight courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - posted 11/16/2017

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Yesterday at 5:15pm we responded to a single vehicle rollover crash at Murphy Blvd and North Anderson. The male driver ran from the vehicle into the woods before returning to the vehicle and acting like he wasn't the driver. Luckily, witnesses positively identified him as the driver that fled. The 20 year old male driver from Webb City was arrested for DWI with a BAC of almost twice the legal limit along with minor in possession of alcohol.

This morning at 1:17am our officers responded to Casey's General Store at 20th and Connecticut. A male driver who was very impaired was in the store falling over and unable to pump his own gas. Before officers could arrive he drove away eastbound. Officers then found the vehicle back at the store, parked at the air pump. The vehicle had extensive damage to the passenger side along with the front passenger side tire being blown and down to the rim only. The driver, a 37 year old male from Joplin, was under the influence of prescription medication and alcohol. He was so impaired that he was adamant that his fiance was in the store and his child was in the vehicle, even though they weren't with him. He also thought it was the weekend, not 1am Thursday morning.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.