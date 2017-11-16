Incident Spotlight courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - posted 11/16/2017

Yesterday at 5:15pm we responded to a single vehicle rollover crash at Murphy Blvd and North Anderson. The male driver ran from the vehicle into the woods before returning to the vehicle and acting like he wasn't the driver. Luckily, witnesses positively identified him as the driver that fled. The 20 year old male driver from Webb City was arrested for DWI with a BAC of almost twice the legal limit along with minor in possession of alcohol.

This morning at 1:17am our officers responded to Casey's General Store at 20th and Connecticut. A male driver who was very impaired was in the store falling over and unable to pump his own gas. Before officers could arrive he drove away eastbound. Officers then found the vehicle back at the store, parked at the air pump. The vehicle had extensive damage to the passenger side along with the front passenger side tire being blown and down to the rim only. The driver, a 37 year old male from Joplin, was under the influence of prescription medication and alcohol. He was so impaired that he was adamant that his fiance was in the store and his child was in the vehicle, even though they weren't with him. He also thought it was the weekend, not 1am Thursday morning.