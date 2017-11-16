Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/15/2017

Incident Spotlight

This morning at 2:43am our officers were dispatched to the area of 36th and Range Line around the hotels for an armed robbery. A male reported that his bicycle was stolen from him by another male at knife-point. Officer located the male a little later in the morning running south from the woods and arrested him on the Sam's Club Parking lot. The 35 year old male from Tucson is a transient who is now in custody for felony robbery.