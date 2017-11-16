Quantcast

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/15/2017 - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/15/2017

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/15/2017

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Incident Spotlight

This morning at 2:43am our officers were dispatched to the area of 36th and Range Line around the hotels for an armed robbery. A male reported that his bicycle was stolen from him by another male at knife-point. Officer located the male a little later in the morning running south from the woods and arrested him on the Sam's Club Parking lot. The 35 year old male from Tucson is a transient who is now in custody for felony robbery.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.