Traffic Tip - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

With leaves falling and many people doing fall cleanup around their homes we would like to remind residents that is against the law to sweep or blow leaves, grass and other debris onto a street or sidewalk.

Leaves and grass can clog the drainage system causing water to back up. It can also cause vehicles to lose traction or the ability to stop normally. It can cause a trip hazard for pedestrians and a danger to motorcyclists and bicyclists. It is the homeowners / occupant's responsibility to keep the sidewalk, street and alley free from debris. This will make your property look better, reduce damage to drainage, reduce injuries and maybe even a traffic crash!

Sec. 106-8. Sweeping dirt or litter onto sidewalk; duty to keep sidewalks clean.

It shall be unlawful for any person to sweep any dirt or litter of any kind whatsoever out of any building or private premises or on any sidewalk space or into any street, alley, avenue or public highway. All sidewalks and sidewalk space shall be kept clean from all dirt or litter by the owners or occupants of the property fronting thereon.