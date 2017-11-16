Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff Announced

The Salvation Army Joplin will officially kick-off its Red Kettle Drive this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at 302 E. 7th St., at the Family Store.

The event will include carols, a tree lighting, food, the KOAM/FOX 14 photo booth, and the announcement of the 2017 Christmas Goal. The music this year will be provided by The Missouri Southern Chamber Singers which is a mixed-ensemble of 26-30 upperclassmen singers. They are led by Dr. David L. Sharlow who is in his eighth year as Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor of Music at Missouri Southern State University.

Twenty-four kettle locations which will be in full swing on Black Friday. There are hundreds of bell ringing opportunities where individuals or groups can help the Salvation Army “Do the Most Good.” Major Beckie Stearns said, a volunteer bell ringer brings at least twice as much in donations as a ringer that is paid due to open times at the kettles.

The holiday season is the time that the Salvation Army raises funds to not only serve Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners, and to assist approximately 500 individual families with a box for Christmas Dinner and Toys for Christmas morning, but is the main fundraiser for the year. It helps serve those in crisis all year long with many different needs.

The Kettle Kickoff will feature opportunities to sign up to ring bells at kettles. You can sign up on our website at tsajoplin.org or call Major Beckie at 624-4528 ext. 109.