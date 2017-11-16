Quantcast

Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff Announced - KOAM TV 7

Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff Announced

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

The Salvation Army Joplin will officially kick-off its Red Kettle Drive this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at 302 E. 7th St., at the Family Store. 

The event will include carols, a tree lighting, food, the KOAM/FOX 14 photo booth, and the announcement of the 2017 Christmas Goal.  The music this year will be provided by The Missouri Southern Chamber Singers which is a mixed-ensemble of 26-30 upperclassmen singers.  They are led by Dr. David L. Sharlow who is in his eighth year as Director of Choral Activities and Associate  Professor of Music at Missouri Southern State University.

 Twenty-four kettle locations which will be in full swing on Black Friday.  There are hundreds of bell ringing opportunities where individuals or groups can   help the Salvation Army  “Do the Most Good.”   Major Beckie Stearns said, a volunteer bell ringer brings at least twice as much in donations as a ringer that is paid  due to open times at the  kettles. 

The holiday season is the time that the Salvation Army  raises funds to not only serve Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners, and to assist approximately 500 individual families with a box for Christmas Dinner and Toys for Christmas morning, but is the  main fundraiser for the year.  It helps  serve those in crisis all year long with many different needs.

The Kettle Kickoff will feature opportunities to sign up to ring bells at kettles. You can sign up on our website at tsajoplin.org or call Major Beckie at 624-4528 ext. 109. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.