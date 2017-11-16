Quantcast

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office - KOAM TV 7

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

SCAM ALERT

We have had a few calls about someone calling claiming they represent a company and they are calling on behalf of Empire District Electric. They tell the customer they are behind on their payment, and need to collect payment to ensure they do not loose power.

Here are some of the warning signs that Empire District Electric has on their web page to keep their customers from being victimized.

RED FLAGS - End Contact and Report to Empire.

• Requests for payment over the phone by prepaid credit card.

• Calls on the weekend demanding immediate payment.

• Individuals asking to enter your home to inspect wiring or equipment, unless you have called Empire at 800-206-2300 and requested an appointment with us.

• Individuals requesting payment or offering services that are not in an Empire vehicle, do not have a company identification card, and are not wearing an Empire logo/uniform.

• Emails requesting personal, account, or financial information.

• Emails including attachments, unless you've contacted us to specifically request the information.

VALID EMPIRE PRACTICES

• We provide various payment options including:

MyEbill - using secure online access through MyAccount

Credit, debit or ACH - online or by phone using third party vendor Western Union Speedpay.

Other - Visit www.empiredistrict.com/CustomerService and click on Payment Information for a complete list of payment options.

• Empire will notify you before a disconnection by mail, door tag and/or by phone during normal business hours. A field representative with proper identification may also notify you in person.

If you receive a call or visit that appears suspicious, always end the contact immediately and report it to local law enforcement.

You may call Empire anytime at 800-206-2300 to check on your account status and verify whether the contact is legitimate. Your payment history is also available online with MyAccount. Also, if you have family or friends who may be at risk of falling for one of these scams, be sure to discuss this important information with them.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.