HOLIDAY SHOPPING TIPS - courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Holiday shopping time is fast approaching, if not here already. This time of year, theft from vehicle incident always increase. Here are a few simple tips to make you vehicle less likely to be a target.

LOCK YOU CAR. Don't make it easy for someone to just open the door, and go through your vehicle.

DO NOT LEAVE VISIBLE ITEMS IN YOUR CAR. Don't leave your purse, gifts, packages, GPS, etc… visible to tempt someone. Lock them in the trunk, put them under the seats, etc…

PARKING. Do the best you can to park near the store, under a pole light, or in high traffic areas. Don't park in the back parking lot, at the far corner. If you park in an area where evil doing can go unattended, that is quite likely what might happen.

HAVE YOUR KEYS READY WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT YOUR CAR. Do not come up to the car, and then start looking for the keys. You make yourself a potential target for someone to come up and grab an item when you are out of the car holding packages.

We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season.

