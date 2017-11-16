Jasper County Sheriff's Office Looking For Warrant Officers

WARRANTS OFFICER OPENING

Selection Requirements

• U.S. Citizen

• 19 yrs of age

• Meet vision standards

• Meet hearing standards

• Meet JCSO standards concerning tattoos

• Have a valid Missouri Driver's License

• High School diploma or equivalent

• Be able to pass a thorough reference and background investigation, which may include a polygraph/voice stress exam.

• A psychological evaluation

• Tests administered may consist of written, typing, oral interview, drug screen and a physical.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is an equal opportunity employer.

The testing process is by invitation only. Interested individuals can obtain and application by visiting www.jaspercountysheriff.org/ under the employment tab.

As a Warrant Officer your job duties will consist, but not be limited to, entering items in the MULES system such as:

• New warrants

• Confirming active warrants

• Removing cleared warrants

• Entering missing people

• Entering stolen items

• Removing recovered items

The starting pay is $14.05 an hour, and the shifts run eight hours.

Any questions in regards to the position, or the hiring process in general, please feel free to contact Sgt. Tim Williams, at 358-8177, ext. 1223.