Law Enforcement Activity - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff - KOAM TV 7

Law Enforcement Activity - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office (11/16/2017)

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
You may have seen some police activity around Highway 59, Wal-Mart, Highway 60 and Kum&Go earlier.

McDonald County was in pursuit of a wanted suspect which came north into our county and we assisted them in the chase.

The vehicle wrecked just north of the Kum&Go near Kodiak Road. A wanted suspect with a felony warrant ran from the vehicle but was later found hiding in a dog house.

He is currently located in our jail now.

Thank you to Neosho PD, MSHP and Neosho FD for their quick responses to assist.

We received this post from the homeowner.

