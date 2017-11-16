Quantcast

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office - KOAM TV 7

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

SCAM ALERT

We have received multiple calls from folks saying they got a call from "Lieutenant Graham" advising they have a warrant for their arrest. They may leave a message stating to call 417-456-3154, Ext. 2.

The person then states to clear the warrant, all you have to do is purchase 2 cash cards from Casey's General Store.

Do not fall for this scam. That is not our phone number. We do not have a Lt. Graham. Our office will never call to tell you have a warrant or ask for money over the phone. Warrants are cleared by the courts, money is paid to them in person.

Please share with those that may not have Facebook and are likely to fall for the scam.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.