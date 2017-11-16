SCAM ALERT - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

SCAM ALERT

We have received multiple calls from folks saying they got a call from "Lieutenant Graham" advising they have a warrant for their arrest. They may leave a message stating to call 417-456-3154, Ext. 2.

The person then states to clear the warrant, all you have to do is purchase 2 cash cards from Casey's General Store.

Do not fall for this scam. That is not our phone number. We do not have a Lt. Graham. Our office will never call to tell you have a warrant or ask for money over the phone. Warrants are cleared by the courts, money is paid to them in person.

Please share with those that may not have Facebook and are likely to fall for the scam.