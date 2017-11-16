NEO VB Goes 2-3 in First Day at Nationals

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

CHARLESTON, West Virginia — After battling to a 2-2 draw through four games, No. 14 seed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse dropped a 3-2 decision Thursday to interstate rival No. 3 seed Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College in the opening round of the Women’s Division II National Volleyball Tournament in the Charleston Civic Center.

“Going into this match, we had in our heads that it was 14 versus 3,” Lady Norse head coach Eric Iverson said. “We prepared to play a really clean match and the girls did not disappoint.

“As coaches, we thought we had a really good plan going up against a team that we had faced four times during the regular season,” Iverson said. “I thought we played really well and I thought Dee played really well (freshman middle blocker Adna De Andrade).”

With the loss, the Lady Norse carry a 22-11 record into Friday’s 9 a.m. (CST) consolation round against No. 11 seed Mott Community College of Flint, Michigan. The Bears (29-8) suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 6 seed Pasco-Hernando State of New Port Richey, Florida in the first round.

Winner of this match will play in the consolation quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. (CST) Friday.

“It came down to one point in the final game and they got us,” Iverson said. “We’ll come out and try to play our way back through the consolation side Friday.”

Coffeyville (40-2) opened the best-of-five match with a 25-21 victory.

After the Lady Norse posted a 25-22 win in the second game, the Lady Ravens earned a 25-11 victory in the third contest.

NEO responded with a 25-19 win to tie the match going into the final game.

“They had built a 14-13 lead in the fifth set and we had a swing to tie it up,” Iverson said. “We took a good swing and they made a play and put the ball down to win by a 15-13 score.

“We forced Coffeyville to play their very best players the entire match,” Iverson said. “It just shows that there is a very fine line between winning and losing in national tournaments.”