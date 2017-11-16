Quantcast

Gorilla VB Signs Four - KOAM TV 7

Gorilla VB Signs Four

Updated:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head volleyball coach Jen Gomez announced the recent signing of four high school student-athletes to letters of intent to join the Gorillas for the 2018 season.
 
Pitt State's signing class includes: Marissa Bates from Silver Lake High School, Emily Hanenberg from Pueblo (Colo.) West High School, Brianna Richard from Gilbert (Ames, Iowa) High School and Hope White from Bolivar (Mo.) High School.
  
Meet the 2018 Gorillas:
 
Marissa Bates, 5-5, OH/DS, Silver Lake, Kan.  
Bates attends Silver Lake High School and is coached by Sarah Johnson. She is a three-time All-League selection.
 
Bates finished her high school career with 1,466 kills, 229 service aces and 1,053 digs. She plays club volleyball for the Topeka Impact. Bates has also lettered in basketball and track & field during her prep career.
 
Marissa is the daughter of Robert and Janice Bates. She plans to pursue a degree in biology (pre-dental) at Pitt State.
 
"Marissa is a smart defensive specialist/libero," Gomez said. "She has actually played front row for her high school team and can score in the front row as well as the back row.  She is very steady and will compete immediately for the libero position."


Emily Hanenberg, 6-1, MB, Pueblo, Colo
Hanenberg attends Pueblo West High School and is coached by Casey King. She helped the Cyclones qualify for the state tournament two years in a row.
 
Hanenberg finished her prep career with 437 total blocks as well as a .427 attach percentage. She plays club volleyball for Southern Colorado Precision. Hanenberg also competed in track & field for three years.
 
Emily is the daughter of Troy and Shawna Hanenberg. She plans to pursue a degree in exercise science at Pitt State.
 
"Emily is a middle hitter that will bring excitement and fire to our team," Gomez said. "Emily plays with high energy, is able to run any attack out of the middle and loves to block."

Brianna Richard, 5-7, S, Ames, Iowa
Richard attends Gilbert High School in Ames, Iowa, where she is coached by Stacy Johnson. In her senior season she recorded 1,054 assists, 42 service aces, 281 digs and 55 blocks.
 
Richard has twice earned first-team All-District accolades. She plays club volleyball for IPVA and has helped her team qualify to the junior national tournament the last four years.  Richard is a four-year starter in volleyball and track & field.
 
Briana is the daughter of Jon and Tina Richard. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Pitt State.
 
"Brianna is a competitor," Gomez said. "She is a talented setter that has excellent experience from playing high level club volleyball.  She's vocal and has a high volleyball IQ."
 
Hope White, 6-0, MB/OH, Bolivar, Mo.
White attends Bolivar High School and is coached by Krystal Allen. She is a three-time All-Conference and two-time All-District selection.
 
White finished her final high school season with a .296 attack percentage with 270 kills and 64 blocks. She helped the Liberators to a 24-8 record in 2017.  White also competed in track & field for two years.
 
Hope is the daughter of Bob and Tiffany Wooldridge. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Pitt State.
 
"Hope is a true utility player," Gomez said. "She can play outside, rightside and even run the middle.  She's very versatile and that will really add to our depth on the front row."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hope for the Homeless

    Hope for the Homeless

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-16 23:55:16 GMT

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

    Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Food Shelters Ask For Extra Help In Advance of Thanksgiving Day

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-11-16 23:27:12 GMT

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

    The Carthage Crisis Center has been offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the past 12 years.

    More >>

  • KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    KOAM SURPRISE CREW: TURKEY GIVEAWAY

    Thursday, November 16 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-11-16 16:46:07 GMT

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>

    Thursdays in November mean the return of the KOAM Surprise Crew.  And now that we're a week away from Thanksgiving, it's time to think about turkey.  Or maybe ham or roast, as we found out there's all kinds of different family traditions that take place during the holidays and the KOAM Surprise Crew wanted to be a part of them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.