Gorilla VB Signs Four

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head volleyball coach Jen Gomez announced the recent signing of four high school student-athletes to letters of intent to join the Gorillas for the 2018 season.



Pitt State's signing class includes: Marissa Bates from Silver Lake High School, Emily Hanenberg from Pueblo (Colo.) West High School, Brianna Richard from Gilbert (Ames, Iowa) High School and Hope White from Bolivar (Mo.) High School.



Meet the 2018 Gorillas:



Marissa Bates, 5-5, OH/DS, Silver Lake, Kan.

Bates attends Silver Lake High School and is coached by Sarah Johnson. She is a three-time All-League selection.



Bates finished her high school career with 1,466 kills, 229 service aces and 1,053 digs. She plays club volleyball for the Topeka Impact. Bates has also lettered in basketball and track & field during her prep career.



Marissa is the daughter of Robert and Janice Bates. She plans to pursue a degree in biology (pre-dental) at Pitt State.



"Marissa is a smart defensive specialist/libero," Gomez said. "She has actually played front row for her high school team and can score in the front row as well as the back row. She is very steady and will compete immediately for the libero position."





Emily Hanenberg, 6-1, MB, Pueblo, Colo.

Hanenberg attends Pueblo West High School and is coached by Casey King. She helped the Cyclones qualify for the state tournament two years in a row.



Hanenberg finished her prep career with 437 total blocks as well as a .427 attach percentage. She plays club volleyball for Southern Colorado Precision. Hanenberg also competed in track & field for three years.



Emily is the daughter of Troy and Shawna Hanenberg. She plans to pursue a degree in exercise science at Pitt State.



"Emily is a middle hitter that will bring excitement and fire to our team," Gomez said. "Emily plays with high energy, is able to run any attack out of the middle and loves to block."



Brianna Richard, 5-7, S, Ames, Iowa

Richard attends Gilbert High School in Ames, Iowa, where she is coached by Stacy Johnson. In her senior season she recorded 1,054 assists, 42 service aces, 281 digs and 55 blocks.



Richard has twice earned first-team All-District accolades. She plays club volleyball for IPVA and has helped her team qualify to the junior national tournament the last four years. Richard is a four-year starter in volleyball and track & field.



Briana is the daughter of Jon and Tina Richard. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Pitt State.



"Brianna is a competitor," Gomez said. "She is a talented setter that has excellent experience from playing high level club volleyball. She's vocal and has a high volleyball IQ."



Hope White, 6-0, MB/OH, Bolivar, Mo.

White attends Bolivar High School and is coached by Krystal Allen. She is a three-time All-Conference and two-time All-District selection.



White finished her final high school season with a .296 attack percentage with 270 kills and 64 blocks. She helped the Liberators to a 24-8 record in 2017. White also competed in track & field for two years.



Hope is the daughter of Bob and Tiffany Wooldridge. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Pitt State.



"Hope is a true utility player," Gomez said. "She can play outside, rightside and even run the middle. She's very versatile and that will really add to our depth on the front row."