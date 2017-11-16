Paige Signs at College Heights

College Heights Christian senior Ty Paige won't be moving very far to continue his soccer career in college.

Today, Paige signed his letter of intent to play next season for Ozark Christian College.

In his time at CHCS Paige has earned All-District honors three times, including being named first team All-District this past season.

In a press release, CHCS head coach Evan Belk says of Paige, "Ty is an incredible leader and brought so much to our team this year. He anchored the defense and led every day by example. He is a great competitor and his game will translate well to the next level."

Photo courtesy: College Heights Christian School