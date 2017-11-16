Colgan Preps for Semifinal vs. Olpe

Quantcast

Shawn Seematter is in his first year as the head coach at St. Mary's Colgan. 

Things are going ok.

Seematter has led the Panthers to a 9-2 record this season, and they're not done yet. Friday, Colgan will host the Olpe Eagles in the 2-1A state semifinals. Olpe is also 9-2 through their first 11 games.

Last week, the Panthers went on the road and won a tough game against Centralia 25-18 to advance to Friday's sub-state game. As for Olpe, they won a defensive battle against Jefferson County North 7-0.

Friday's game will be at 7:00 pm at Hutchinson Field in Pittsburg. The winner will move on to face the winner of Plainville/Smith Center in the state title game on November 25th.

Click HERE for the full class 2-1A playoff bracket. 

