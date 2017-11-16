Another Bike And Pedestrian Meeting To Unify Trails In The Region

Discussions continued this evening on the future of the bicycle paths and pedestrian trails planned for the Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction areas.

Webb City Resident Kenney Ginn: "I will do bike commute from Webb City to where I work and that's about ten miles."

During that commute, Kenney traverses many of the local trails and streets.

He says that's exactly what we need more of...and bike lanes too.

Ginn: "It brings the communities together, it'll bring more people out, it'll bring a bunch of people out that normally wouldn't get out and ride because they don't feel safe."

That's where Mark Kenneally comes in.

His firm, Tran Systems, is providing consulting services to Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction, to get a vision for a unified trail and bike system going.

Responses he's been getting -- are putting that vision into focus.

Kenneally: "The two major words that came back through our earlier input were 'safety' and 'connectivity'. I think people are very much interested in safe passage but they want to be able to get from one place to another."

Kenney is behind that.

Ginn: "For me personally I would like to see good crossings, safe crossings, at the trail heads, for me personally, a Webb City resident, Highway 171 can sometimes be a little tricky to get across certain times of the day because of the volume of traffic going through there."

Recently, Joplin finished widening projects on Zora and St. Louis.

Where the Frisco Trail crosses -- they've built pedestrian medians -- a safe place for people to stop while crossing a busy street, without getting hit.

Ginn: "You'll see more people now utilizing the Frisco Trail in that neck of the woods, I think that's amazing, that's a great improvement, I give Joplin thumbs up and kudos for what they're doing, it's a great start."

And Kenney says he hopes this great start continues to grow.

Officials say they're planning more public meetings this winter.

