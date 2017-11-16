Holiday Market Held In Joplin to Hep Kids

Some folks in Joplin this evening didn't need to wait until after Thanksgiving to do some holiday shopping done, and they did it for charity. The Children's Miracle Market kicked off today with a variety of arts, crafts, and other gifts. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help local kids.

Freeman events specialist Deborah Oglesby says, "It's amazing. It's a lot of work to put it on, but it's always fun whenever we open the doors at 12:00 and we have a crowd of people standing outside. It's just really rewarding to see that everybody is so willing to come out and help the kids."

If you missed it today, you can still catch it tomorrow from seven to three.