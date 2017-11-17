KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-17-17

BOURBON COUNTY ATTORNEY

Bourbon County, Kansas will soon have a new county attorney. The current attorney, Justin Meeks, is resigning from the position. He currently is both county attorney and counselor. He plans to stay on as county counselor, and is looking for a pay raise for the position. He says taking on the two jobs has been too much.

BIKE-PED MEETING

The city of Joplin joins with Webb City and Carl Junction to develop a unified bike and pedestrian trail plan for the area. Members of the community provided input in august which was brought in to last night's meeting. A consulting firm is working with the communities to ensure consistency from trail to trail and to help solve area-wide issues.

TESLA BIG RIGS

Tesla is going big rig, unveiling its new electric semi tractor-trailer. CEO Elon Musk says the ultimate goal is to usher in sustainable transportation. Government statistics show trucks account for nearly one quarter of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in the country.