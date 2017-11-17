Mercy Hospital Columbus Health Fair - November 18th

Quantcast

COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

Mercy Hospital Columbus Health Fair

8 a.m.- 12 PM

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

Mercy Hospital Columbus, 220 N. Pennsylvania, Columbus, KS 66725

Mercy Hospital Columbus is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a health fair at the hospital. Attendees can participate in several free screenings:

  • Lab testing for glucose/lipid panels
  • Blood pressure
  • Bone density
  • Body mass index (BMI)
  • Carotid vascular scans with Mercy CV screen team
  • Lung capacity testing

Also available will be lung cancer screening information about low-dose CT scans at Mercy Joplin. Interviews will be available with Angie Saporito, hospital administrator, and other Mercy Columbus medical staff.

