Mercy Hospital Columbus Health Fair - November 18th

Pittsburg State University has finalized plans for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the PSU Veterans Memorial, to be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10. The event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public. Cadet Savannah Mitchell from the PSU Department of Military Science will offer a welcome and recognition of veterans and their families. She also will explain the tradition of taps, which this year will be played by Henry Zimmermann, a PSU music e...More >>
Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts. The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma. Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons (11/29, 12/6, 12/13), websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift ...More >>
