Mercy Hospital Columbus Health Fair - November 18th

Mercy Hospital Columbus Health Fair

8 a.m.- 12 PM

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

Mercy Hospital Columbus, 220 N. Pennsylvania, Columbus, KS 66725

Mercy Hospital Columbus is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a health fair at the hospital. Attendees can participate in several free screenings:

Lab testing for glucose/lipid panels

Blood pressure

Bone density

Body mass index (BMI)

Carotid vascular scans with Mercy CV screen team

Lung capacity testing

Also available will be lung cancer screening information about low-dose CT scans at Mercy Joplin. Interviews will be available with Angie Saporito, hospital administrator, and other Mercy Columbus medical staff.