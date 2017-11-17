Lamar Community Theatre Presents: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Hello! Due to construction on Main Street, this year, we will be staging on Virginia Avenue pointed South, and entering Main Street on 14th Street. So, the early entries will be closest to 14th and the later entrants towards 7th street, so we can enter in a timely manor onto Main at 14th Street. There will be a relief station set up this year provided and staffed by First Trust Home Loans, so keep an eye out for them...they also have an entry in...

More >>