Quantcast

MIDWEST BOWL CLASSIC Contest Rules - KOAM TV 7

MIDWEST BOWL CLASSIC Contest Rules

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

SagamoreHill of Missouri, LLC, (KFJX-TV; FOX 14 and QueenB Television of Kansas Missouri, LLC, (KOAM-TV) [collectively, the stations] will be conducting the "MIDWEST BOWL CLASSIC" contest starting on or around November 18, 2017.

TO ENTER:

A copy of the rules are available at the station's main studios, 10 miles south of Pittsburg, KS on Highway 69/400, and at the stations Joplin office, 745 Range Line Road, during normal business hours, or on the websites at www.koamtv.com or www.fox14tv.com. 

###

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.