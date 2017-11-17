Suspect Back in Jail After "Daring" Walk Out of Hospital

Deputies did not expect Dacoda Johnson to defy the odds.

"Our Mistake. It happens," says Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings.

Jennings says Johnson was brought to Joplin's Mercy Hospital last Thursday after he wrecked a stolen car.

"I was told by my people up there that he had a deflated lung and he was in a back brace," says Jennings.

Jennings says he was trying to be efficient with his resources.

"It costs quite a bit of money to guard someone in the hospital. It costs about 500 dollars a day," says Jennings.

Johnson wasn't in custody, since no deputy was guarding him in the hospital. There were no restraints on Johnson.

"We had intended to, at some point over the weekend, start placing guard on him, because a warrant had come down," says Jennings. "We were just under the impression, with the condition he was in, that he wasn't going anywhere for a few days."

Jennings says Johnson ended up only being in the hospital for two days, after disconnecting himself from medical wires and tubes.

"When he left there (hospital), he stole another car and was arrested in Jasper County," says Jennings.

Catheters are still visible in a Jasper County Sheriff's Office mugshot included with this story. Law enforcement officials say though Johnson beat the odds against him the first time around, this time, he'll be serving due time in jail.

Jasper County has filed three charges against Johnson, including burglary and stealing. He also faces a stealing charge out of Newton County. Johnson is currently in a medical cell inside the Jasper County Jail.

Below is a statement from Mercy Joplin:

"While Mercy can’t comment on specific cases, the hospital’s role in general is to compassionately treat all those who come through our doors for care. When those patients are part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement is responsible for supplying a guard. If a guard is not provided, Mercy is unable to keep that patient from leaving if he or she chooses to do so."