Wyandotte Tribal and Municipal Police Run Their First Ever "Turkey Stop"

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
WYANDOTTE, OKLAHOMA -

When you see a cop car with it's sirens running behind you, it usually makes a driver feel pretty nervous. Just like Brittni. 
"I was so nervous, I didn't know what I did wrong. I was just driving around, trying to get the baby to sleep..and I was like oh no!" says Brittni Arnold.
"I thought I did something wrong, haha" says Mary Roberts.
"I thought I was going to get a ticket or something, not a turkey" says Molly McDugle.

All of these people were driving the legal limits and seemed slightly confused as to why they were being pulled over. 
But as it turns out, this stop wasn't for a ticket.
"Selectively stop people who are well for a change and present them with a turkey for Thanksgiving" says Chief Ken Murphy.
A Wyandotte resident purchased 20 frozen turkeys for the officers to reward drivers who are following the rules of the road, like completely stopping at stop signs and driving the speed limit.
The Wyandotte police chief estimates that the 20 turkeys could have costed almost 300 dollars.
This is the first time the Wyandotte police chief has pulled people over with a reward.
"I think it's really exciting. It's a great thing to do and it just shows part of our community partnership" says Murphy.
"It's awesome though, I appreciate that" says Aric.
"It's just good to know that there are good kind people out there and just made my day"
Stop by stop, these cops were handing out holiday cheer.

