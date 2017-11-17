Quantcast

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/17/2017

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Yesterday evening at 5:55pm we were notified of a driver passed out behind the wheel at Great Southern Bank, 1710 East 32nd. Officers found the 38 year old Joplin male in said position. He was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of about 2.6 grams of meth. The trend of impaired drivers this week is troubling, heading into the holiday season. Plan ahead and have a designated driver. Don't use or possess illegal drugs either at all cost. We are out looking for those that don't heed our advice.

