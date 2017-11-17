Fish Hatchery Upgrade in Neosho

Quantcast

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The pond construction project at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery is scheduled to wrap up before Thanksgiving. And according to the hatchery's manager, it's been a long time coming!

"We've been here since 1888, and these were actually three of our original dirt bottom ponds, and they were getting pretty dilapidated," said hatchery manager Roderick May. 

Thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Interior, the ponds are being completely renovated.

"We started from scratch and redid the walls. We put new stone on 'em. And we put new liners on the bottom to keep the water contained," said project manager Stan Holder.

The pond improvements will be a major boon for maintenance. They'll slow algae and weed growth, making the ponds easier to clean during fish rotations. The work started back in May, but the hatchery has been lobbying the federal government to make the upgrades a reality for years. They hope 4-staters appreciate the improvements. 

"I'd just like to invite the public to come check out our new pond," said May.

"There will be nothing here but green grass and fish once we get the back filled with water again," said Holder. 

