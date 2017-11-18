Quantcast

PSU's Metzger Wins Elite 90 Award - KOAM TV 7

PSU's Metzger Wins Elite 90 Award

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Christina Metzger, a senior at Pittsburg State University, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2017 NCAA Division Division II Women's Cross Country Championship.

Metzger, majoring in music education, currently carries a perfect 4.00 GPA. She was presented with the award during the NCAA Division II Cross Country banquet Friday (Nov. 17).

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to NCAA.com/elite-90.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fish Hatchery Upgrade in Neosho

    Fish Hatchery Upgrade in Neosho

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:04 PM EST2017-11-18 04:04:08 GMT

    The pond construction project at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery is scheduled to wrap up before Thanksgiving. And according to the hatchery's manager, it's been a long time coming! 

    More >>

    The pond construction project at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery is scheduled to wrap up before Thanksgiving. And according to the hatchery's manager, it's been a long time coming! 

    More >>

  • Wyandotte Tribal and Municipal Police Run Their First Ever "Turkey Stop"

    Wyandotte Tribal and Municipal Police Run Their First Ever "Turkey Stop"

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-11-18 01:38:32 GMT

    When you see a cop car with it's sirens running behind you, it usually makes a driver feel pretty nervous. Just like Brittni.  "I was so nervous, I didn't know what I did wrong. I was just driving around, trying to get the baby to sleep..and I was like oh no!" says Brittni Arnold. "I thought I did something wrong, haha" says Mary Roberts. "I thought i was going to get a ticket or something, not a turkey" says M...

    More >>

    When you see a cop car with it's sirens running behind you, it usually makes a driver feel pretty nervous. Just like Brittni.  "I was so nervous, I didn't know what I did wrong. I was just driving around, trying to get the baby to sleep..and I was like oh no!" says Brittni Arnold. "I thought I did something wrong, haha" says Mary Roberts. "I thought i was going to get a ticket or something, not a turkey" says M...

    More >>

  • Suspect Back in Jail After "Daring" Walk Out of Hospital

    Suspect Back in Jail After "Daring" Walk Out of Hospital

    Friday, November 17 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-11-17 23:53:42 GMT

    Deputies did not expect Dacoda Johnson to defy the odds.

    More >>

    Deputies did not expect Dacoda Johnson to defy the odds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.