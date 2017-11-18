PSU's Metzger Wins Elite 90 Award

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Christina Metzger, a senior at Pittsburg State University, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2017 NCAA Division Division II Women's Cross Country Championship.



Metzger, majoring in music education, currently carries a perfect 4.00 GPA. She was presented with the award during the NCAA Division II Cross Country banquet Friday (Nov. 17).



The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.



Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.



