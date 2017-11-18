MSSU Men Prep for DII XC Championships

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's cross country team will participate in the NCAA Division II National Championships tomorrow as the race is run in Evansville, Ind. and hosted by the University of Southern Indiana.



This is the fifth time in the last six years the Southern men have qualified as a team. The Lions placed seventh last year as the race was ran in Florida.



This year, Southern comes into the race as the 18th-ranked team in Division II and are riding high after a second-place finish at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships.



The Lions won their first two meets to begin the season and finished fourth at the Southern Stampede. A ninth-place finish amongst a very tough field met them at the Lewis University Crossover and the Lions placed third at the MIAA Championships.



Nickson Kiptoo and Tyler Rush both were named All-Region after ninth and 12th-place finishes, respectively. Josh Webb and Cody Berry placed 29th and 35th, giving the Lions four runners in the top 35.



The race will be run on Angel Mounds in Evansville and the men's race will begin at 11:30 am.