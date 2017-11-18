Lion Women Travel to Truman State

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team looks to snap a 0-3 start as it wraps up a two-game road trip at Truman State on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 pm inside Gen. John J. Pershing Arena



Game Information

Date: Saturday November 18, 2017

Tip-Off: 1:00 pm

Location: Kirksville, Mo.

Site: Gen. John J. Pershing Arena

Series Record: MSSU leads, 24-23



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: None

Internet Audio: None

Webcast: http://www.glvcsn.com/truman/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/truman/wbball/



The Series

The Lions took hold of the series (24-23) after scoring 94 points in a six-point victory over the Bulldogs early on in the 2016-17 season. They have won the last two meetings with one on the road and last seasons in front of 1,000 fans inside Leggett & Platt. Truman had won four in a row and the last two inside LPAC prior to the lost last season. The Lions and Truman met every year from 1990-2012 until the Bulldogs left the MIAA for the GLVC. Last season was the second meeting since Truman's departure. The longest winning streak for the Lions was nine and spanned five years from January 18, 1992 until February 15, 1997. MSSU won 58-49 last time at Truman State despite holding a 11-14 record overall on the Bulldogs home court.



Possible Starters



Missouri Southern (0-3)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 10.5 5.5 4 1 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.0 2.7 4 2 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 21.0 2.3 5 2 Neosho, Mo.

24 Morgan Brightwell G/F 5-11 Fr. 5.7 2.7 5 3 Tulsa, Okla.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 13.3 8.7 3 1 Pratt, Kan.



Truman State University (1-2)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

4 Sloane Totta G 5-9 So. 9.0 1.5 3 1 Fulton, Mo.

31 Rachel Edmundson F 6-0 Jr. 7.0 1.0 5 0 Eldridge, Iowa

33 Remy Davenport G 5-9 Sr. 3.0 3.0 2 1 Blue Springs, Mo.

42 Ashley Hartwig F 5-11 Sr. 7.5 6.0 3 2 Janesville, Wisc.

54 Katie Jaseckas C 6-2 Fr. 9.5 10.0 1 1 Naperville, Ill.





Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, leading the team in scoring through two games at 21.0 ppg (22-for-41) after recording a career-high 26 points at Harding. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently third in the MIAA in scoring, while registering 35 minutes per contest for second in the MIAA.



Return of the Top-20 Scorer

Two players from last year's squad finished the season in the MIAA top-20 in scoring. Despite the loss of its leading scorer, Southern returns 16th ranked Desirea Buerge (12.8 ppg). Junior Henry finished 32nd in the conference averaging 10.3 points per game.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew recorded her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Lions third contest at Harding. After the first two weeks, Jenson is standing 8th in the conference in boards per game with 8.7. In 2016-17, her first double-double came in the Lions ninth game, followed by another one in back-to-back contests through ten games.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have made one start and seen action in all three games to enter the season.



Up Next

MSSU returns home to Leggett & Platt for a pair non-conference matches against Avila University (Mo.) on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3 pm and Ottawa University (Kan.) on Sunday, Nov. 26 also at 3 pm.