Two Gorillas Earn CoSIDA Honors

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

INDIANAPOLIS — Pittsburg State University redshirt sophomore defensive end Ned Bingaman and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Dodd each garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District honors Thursday (Nov. 16). The duo is now eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America® consideration.



Bingaman has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a history/government major. The Overland Park, Kan., native started all 11 regular season games for the Gorillas at defensive end, making 18 tackles (10 solo) with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 quarterback sack.



Dodd has a 3.95 GPA as a marketing major. The Lee's Summit, Mo., native started nine of 10 games played at right tackle for the Gorillas. He helped pave the way up front for Pitt State to lead the MIAA in rushing (223.7 ypg), averaging 30.4 points and 377.5 total yards per game.



Pitt State will travel to Texarkana, Ark., on Dec. 2 to compete in the 2017 Live United Bowl. The Gorillas (7-4) will face Arkansas Tech University from the Great American Conference.