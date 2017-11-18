Southeast KS Sends Three to State Football

Frontenac, Colgan and St. Paul are all off to state title games.More >>
While the bus can hold up to 56 people, at least 40 Gorilla fans are needed to make the trip affordable.
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Ned Bingaman and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Dodd each garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District honors Thursday.
The Lions (0-3) are looking for their first win of the season.
The Gorillas will face UAFS Saturday afternoon at 4:00.
This is the fifth time in the last six years the Southern men have qualified as a team.
The pond construction project at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery is scheduled to wrap up before Thanksgiving. And according to the hatchery's manager, it's been a long time coming!
When you see a cop car with it's sirens running behind you, it usually makes a driver feel pretty nervous. Just like Brittni. "I was so nervous, I didn't know what I did wrong. I was just driving around, trying to get the baby to sleep..and I was like oh no!" says Brittni Arnold. "I thought I did something wrong, haha" says Mary Roberts. "I thought i was going to get a ticket or something, not a turkey" says M...
Deputies did not expect Dacoda Johnson to defy the odds.
The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a big shredding event on Saturday, November 18th. The event runs from 9:00am to 12:00pm. For more details click here. How long should you keep records like old tax returns? The IRS has everything you need to know. Here's a link for specific IRS GUIDELINES.
BOURBON COUNTY ATTORNEY Bourbon County, Kansas will soon have a new county attorney. The current attorney, Justin Meeks, is resigning from the position. He currently is both county attorney and counselor. He plans to stay on as county counselor, and is looking for a pay raise for the position. He says taking on the two jobs has been too much. BIKE-PED MEETING The city of Joplin joins with Webb City and Carl Junction to develop a unified bike and pedest...
Jocelyn Brisson is the shelter director for Watered Gardens in Joplin. Not long ago, that charity was helping her escape homelessness.
