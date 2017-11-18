Quantcast

Southeast KS Sends Three to State Football

Friday was a big night for southeast Kansas football. 

The Frontenac Raiders, Colgan Panthers and St. Paul Indians all punched their tickets to state championship games.

In the 4A-II semifinals, the Frontenac Raiders beat Topeka-Hayden 37-21 to make it to the title game. Next week, they'll face Holcomb for the championship in Salina. 

In class 2-1A the Colgan Panthers are headed back to the state championship. They won a low scoring game against Olpe 15-12 Friday. They'll play Smith Center next Saturday in the title game.

In 8 Man-DI the St. Paul Indians knocked off Burlingame 43-34 to advance. The Indians will play Hoxie in the championship next Saturday.

