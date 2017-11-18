Quantcast

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified - KOAM TV 7

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

The identity of the  motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday  has been released.
 The Oklahoma highway patrol says 52-year old James Renfro of Commerce, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene.
    Renfro was headed south bound on state highway 137,  three miles east of Miami when his motorcycle went off the highway and struck several  utility boxes and fences. The actual cause of the crash is under investigation. 

