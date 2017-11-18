Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

Officer Jimmy Hamilton works as a Baxter Springs Police officer to put a roof over his head and his family's.. but now, it's others literally putting the roof over his head. "Well any way we can help out our community and help out with a fellow officer, especially when they're in need. We're gonna come out and do it" says his coworker, Reserve Officer Sheldon Bales. Hamilton was seriously injured after responding to a call on September 30th, causing him to have to...

More >>