Volunteers Gather to Help Injured Police Officer

Officer Jimmy Hamilton works as a Baxter Springs Police officer to put a roof over his head and his family's.. but now, it's others literally putting the roof over his head.

"Well any way we can help out our community and help out with a fellow officer, especially when they're in need. We're gonna come out and do it" says his coworker, Reserve Officer Sheldon Bales.

Hamilton was seriously injured after responding to a call on September 30th, causing him to have to post pone re-roofing his home himself.

"It's been difficult, you know. You want to get in there and help. But because of the injuries, I'm limited in what I can do" says Hamilton.

The volunteer work didn't stop with the police department. City workers from Galena and Baxter Springs donated their time.

And Mayberry Construction volunteered its supervision to the amateur roofers. Home Depot, Tamko, Meeks, Lowes, and Sutherland donated shingles, lumber and some of the other materials for the project.

Officer Hamilton is no stranger to serving the public.

"He worked for the city of Galena, prior to that he was also in the military. So he's got a long history of serving the community" says Baxter Springs Police Chief, Bill Adams.

Which he'll be back to doing soon enough.

"They're looking at maybe letting me go back to light duty after the first of the year. So we're excited about that" says Hamilton.

With saws and hammers, the volunteer team is giving back to the person that gives so much.

"Overwhelming blessing, it's really helped us out a lot"