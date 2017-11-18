Turkey's Head Out The Door At A Local Church

In Webb City this morning more than 100 people took home a turkey after sharing in a prayer service...the Webb City Church of the Nazarene is making a tradition of the event to help feed families with food and with spirit.

In addition to the turkey the church also provided boxes of popcorn and large cans of tomatoes to help add to the dinner.

Pastor Nathan Haeck says "We are very blessed to have a very giving congregation, folks giving of their own resources above and beyond their normal giving to do for this, we have also had a lot of community support "

The church had 150 turkeys to share.. and expected up to 500 people to take part in the event by its end.