Senator Claire McCaskill Holds a Town Hall Meeting in Webb City

Senator Claire McCaskill Holds a Town Hall Meeting in Webb City

Updated:

From national debt to energy cost...A US Senator talks politics in Webb City.
    The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting.
    A number of topics were discussed -- and attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would answer.
    One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs.
    McCaskill explained one of the issues as natural gas prices being so low it's causing the cost of coal to rise exponentially and is resulting in an impact on utility costs.
    Representative Charlie Davis was also in the audience.
    Senator McCaskill says she feels current tax reform, isn't enough, and Representative Davis is taking a note of caution with the senator.

Senator McCaskill said "As I go around the state, particularly in some of the rural communities, where it is tough in terms of jobs and it is tough in terms of the AG economy, so, talking about a tax code that we could reform to really help those folks, but instead, Republicans are putting forth a bill that is really focused on people that make more than $1 million dollars.
 Representative Davis said "The thing that we need to do is not necessarily look at what somebody says, but look at their votes look at what they actually do, and I don't think that she shares the same values that Missouri does especially I don't think she shares the same values that southwest Missouri does."
    Around 200 people came out for the meeting.

