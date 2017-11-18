Cecil Floyd Craft Show Draws Vendors from Five States

Sellers from five states converged on a Joplin elementary school today. More than 100 vendors set up shop at the 27th annual Cecil Floyd elementary craft show. Residents find homemade art and crafts from the gymnasium to the library, down hallways and even in some classrooms.

The parent teacher association hosts the event every year to help the school purchase supplies and the latest technology for classrooms.

The event raises upwards of twenty thousand dollars. And while its a big event for the school, it's also big money for smaller home based businesses allowing people to try before they buy and get up close with product makers.

Vendor Angel Brame, with Dragonflies in my Pottery, said, "So much of my work is textile, you want to be able to pick up that coffee mug and see that it fits your hand. You want to be able to feel how that glaze feels: is it smooth, is it rough, is it shiny, is it matte. All of that needs to be done in person."

PTA volunteer Kelli Perigo said its a lot of hard work and planning but important to do it for the kids. "The PTA's purpose is just to support the school. So, we're here to support any needs. and try to help make it a good place for the teachers and staff to work and the kids to come to school."