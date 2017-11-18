Quantcast

Shred-a-palooza

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

Carl junction residents braved the rain Saturday morning to shred some paper. The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce hosted Shred-a-palooza, which gave locals the opportunity safely dispose of important documents.

Disposing of those documents in landfills can put one at risk of fraud, which is exactly what the chamber of commerce wants to prevent. All shredded documents at the event were recycled.

